Microsoft: Xbox Series X Can Resume Games Instantly After a Reboot

ExtremeTech Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Microsoft: Xbox Series X Can Resume Games Instantly After a RebootThe console can apparently save your game state, even through a reboot. Who needs save points?

Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X [Video]Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X

Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:20Published

This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more! [Video]This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news that went down, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be able to resume games even after a reboot

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be able to resume games even after a rebootMicrosoft revealed a number of new specs for its next-gen Xbox Series X game console earlier this week, but the company is dropping fresh hints about features...
The Verge

Xbox Series X's game resume feature even works after a reboot

Microsoft has been gradually dropping nuggets of information about its next generation Xbox. The first Xbox Series X games will be cross-gen, the console with...
engadget


