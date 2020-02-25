Global  

Slash 50% off Xiaomi’s Mi Box S 4K Android TV at an all-time low of $30

9to5Toys Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Walmart is currently offering the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Streaming Media Player for *$29.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $59, today’s offer saves you nearly 50%, beats our previous mention by $18, and returns the price to match its all-time low. Equipped with 4K HDR support, this media player is based around Android TV, providing Google Assistant features and more. You’ll of course be able to watch content from all of your favorite streaming services, as well. Over 495 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. That’s in-line with our hands-on review from back in 2018, where we noted it was an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal even more eye-catching.

The post Slash 50% off Xiaomi’s Mi Box S 4K Android TV at an all-time low of $30 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
