8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images



Fredrick Brennan, founder of widely loathed forum 8chan, reportedly faces arrest in the Phillippines over a “cyberlibel” claim. Brennan has become a strident critic of 8chan and its current operator Jim Watkins, whom Brennan transferred ownership to in 2015. Last year, Watkins struck back with a legal complaint, disputing a series of tweets where Brennan said he was “going senile.” Now, according to Philippine news site Rappler, there’s an official warrant out for Brennan’s arrest.



