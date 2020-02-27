Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines

8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the PhilippinesPhoto by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Fredrick Brennan, founder of widely loathed forum 8chan, reportedly faces arrest in the Phillippines over a “cyberlibel” claim. Brennan has become a strident critic of 8chan and its current operator Jim Watkins, whom Brennan transferred ownership to in 2015. Last year, Watkins struck back with a legal complaint, disputing a series of tweets where Brennan said he was “going senile.” Now, according to Philippine news site Rappler, there’s an official warrant out for Brennan’s arrest.

Rappler says that Brennan’s attorney confirmed details of the warrant. It reports that an assistant prosecutor in Pasay City claimed “there was malice in his tweets” and that Brennan “cannot prove whether Watkins was indeed senile.” Cyberlibel is a criminal...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mom_lolas

LolasMom RT @karolcummins: 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines The Philippine criminal charge could carry jail time… 6 minutes ago

maybrick350

Patriot, Constitutionalist, Scholar, Beer Geek 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines https://t.co/IvCQTHkhGZ via @Verge #WWG1WGA #QAnon 35 minutes ago

yaxeed

yaxeed 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines https://t.co/5vHjKeiN9u 56 minutes ago

boyddigital

Boyd Digital 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines https://t.co/CHtSKz30g1 58 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP vi https://t.co/Ub2sfDA5yi 1 hour ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines https://t.co/8nVpeprwfV 1 hour ago

nswint

Noah Swint 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines https://t.co/A8ZE4F7fbq 1 hour ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe 8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines Read More in https://t.co/6qklYbdjZ8 Thank you verge Xipe_tech 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.