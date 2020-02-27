8chan’s founder is facing arrest for ‘cyberlibel’ in the Philippines
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images
Fredrick Brennan, founder of widely loathed forum 8chan, reportedly faces arrest in the Phillippines over a “cyberlibel” claim. Brennan has become a strident critic of 8chan and its current operator Jim Watkins, whom Brennan transferred ownership to in 2015. Last year, Watkins struck back with a legal complaint, disputing a series of tweets where Brennan said he was “going senile.” Now, according to Philippine news site Rappler, there’s an official warrant out for Brennan’s arrest.
Rappler says that Brennan’s attorney confirmed details of the warrant. It reports that an assistant prosecutor in Pasay City claimed “there was malice in his tweets” and that Brennan “cannot prove whether Watkins was indeed senile.” Cyberlibel is a criminal...