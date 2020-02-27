Tim Cook says he believes China is getting coronavirus ‘under control’

Global  

While Apple has acknowledged the impact of coronavirus on its supply chain and product demand in China, CEO Tim Cook seems to think the situation is improving in China. In an interview with Fox Business this afternoon, Cook explained his thinking as well as Apple’s ongoing work in China.

 Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple TV+ will focus on original programming rather than rerun programs like the "Friends" reunion, which HBO announced they will air on its streaming service, HBO Max.

Coronavirus Keeping Medicine Factories In China Closed [Video]Coronavirus Keeping Medicine Factories In China Closed

"China controls almost 100% of the generic medications that are prescribed in the United States."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:14Published

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak [Video]South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published


Tim Cook says Apple is reopening factories as China gets ‘coronavirus under control’

Tim Cook says Apple is reopening factories as China gets ‘coronavirus under control’Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that factories in China that manufacture the company’s products are reopening as “China is getting the coronavirus under...
The Verge

Tim Cook optimistic that coronavirus is getting under control in China

In an excerpt from an interview that will Air on Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that he is hopeful that coronavirus is starting to get under control in China,...
AppleInsider

