Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Late last year, Google decided to take a new approach with updates to their Google Pixel phones. In addition to the monthly security updates, every three months Pixel phones will get a larger “feature drop,” with the first drop bringing helpful features like automatic call screening. Pixel Tips got an update today, which lays outs the new features coming in the March 2020 feature drop, including dark mode scheduling and the long-anticipated “Cards & Passes.”



more…



The post Pixel Tips points to dark mode scheduling, ‘Cards & Passes,’ more in March feature drop appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

