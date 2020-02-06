Pixel Tips points to dark mode scheduling, ‘Cards & Passes,’ more in March feature drop
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Late last year, Google decided to take a new approach with updates to their Google Pixel phones. In addition to the monthly security updates, every three months Pixel phones will get a larger “feature drop,” with the first drop bringing helpful features like automatic call screening. Pixel Tips got an update today, which lays outs the new features coming in the March 2020 feature drop, including dark mode scheduling and the long-anticipated “Cards & Passes.”
more…
The post Pixel Tips points to dark mode scheduling, ‘Cards & Passes,’ more in March feature drop appeared first on 9to5Google.
Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..
Right on cue, Google has begun rolling its March security update, and much like the December update, this one’s packed with new features to enhance the Pixel... PC World Also reported by •ExtremeTech •9to5Google •Ars Technica •engadget