Pixel Tips points to dark mode scheduling, ‘Cards & Passes,’ more in March feature drop

9to5Google Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Late last year, Google decided to take a new approach with updates to their Google Pixel phones. In addition to the monthly security updates, every three months Pixel phones will get a larger “feature drop,” with the first drop bringing helpful features like automatic call screening. Pixel Tips got an update today, which lays outs the new features coming in the March 2020 feature drop, including dark mode scheduling and the long-anticipated “Cards & Passes.”

New Google Pixel features coming this month include more emoji, dark mode scheduling, and Google Pay improvements

New Google Pixel features coming this month include more emoji, dark mode scheduling, and Google Pay improvementsPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Near the end of last year, Google outlined a new strategy of bundling together new software tricks for its Pixel phones into...
The Verge

Google’s March Pixel feature drop brings Motion Sense, Dark Mode improvements

Right on cue, Google has begun rolling its March security update, and much like the December update, this one’s packed with new features to enhance the Pixel...
PC World Also reported by •ExtremeTech9to5GoogleArs Technicaengadget

