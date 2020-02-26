Surround + booming bass headline VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System at $119 (New low)
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () VMInnovations via Rakuten is offering the VIZIO 32-inch 5.1-Channel Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0) for *$118.99 shipped*. That’s nearly $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest new condition price we have tracked by $11 outside of limited YMMV offers. This soundbar system from VIZIO is ready to crank out 98-decibels of audio. It includes not only a 32-inch soundbar, but also two satellites and a subwoofer, paving the way towards surround sound and booming bass. Bluetooth connectivity and an HDMI input adorn this system. Rated 4.1/5 stars. more…
The post Surround + booming bass headline VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System at $119 (New low) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
The new Audi S8 combines progressive luxury with dynamic athleticism while honing its reputation as the benchmark for Vorsprung durch Technik with innovative suspension systems. Its 4.0 TFSI engine - a biturbo eight-cylinder unit - produces 420 kW (571 hp) and an opulent 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque....
Porsche completes the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Porsche Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment...
The new Audi S8 combines progressive luxury with dynamic athleticism while honing its reputation as the benchmark for Vorsprung durch Technik with innovative suspension systems. Its 4.0 TFSI engine - a..