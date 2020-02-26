Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

VMInnovations via Rakuten is offering the VIZIO 32-inch 5.1-Channel Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0) for *$118.99 shipped*. That’s nearly $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest new condition price we have tracked by $11 outside of limited YMMV offers. This soundbar system from VIZIO is ready to crank out 98-decibels of audio. It includes not only a 32-inch soundbar, but also two satellites and a subwoofer, paving the way towards surround sound and booming bass. Bluetooth connectivity and an HDMI input adorn this system. Rated 4.1/5 stars. more…



The post Surround + booming bass headline VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System at $119 (New low) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

