YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29th

YouTube TV is about to lose a decent chunk of sports programming. Today, customers of the streaming TV service received an email alerting them that Fox’s regional sports networks (RSNs) and the YES Network will no longer be available as of February 29th. YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns all of the networks involved here, have been unable to reach a new carriage deal. Unfortunately, as is usually the case in these situations, that means customers are in for a very abrupt cutoff come Saturday. Live, on-demand, and even DVR’d content from the Fox RSNs and YES will all be gone.



"Please know that we do not take this decision lightly," YouTube wrote in the email. The company seems prepared for some cancellations as a result...


