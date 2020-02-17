Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29th

YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29th

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29thPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

YouTube TV is about to lose a decent chunk of sports programming. Today, customers of the streaming TV service received an email alerting them that Fox’s regional sports networks (RSNs) and the YES Network will no longer be available as of February 29th. YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns all of the networks involved here, have been unable to reach a new carriage deal. Unfortunately, as is usually the case in these situations, that means customers are in for a very abrupt cutoff come Saturday. Live, on-demand, and even DVR’d content from the Fox RSNs and YES will all be gone.

“Please know that we do not take this decision lightly,” YouTube wrote in the email. The company seems prepared for some cancellations as a result...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Is Planning Improved Streaming Service [Video]CBS Is Planning Improved Streaming Service

CBS Is Planning Improved Streaming Service The new service will expand upon CBS All Access and offer a variety of Viacom networks to its customers. The service will include live sports and news,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Press Pass - 2/16/20 [Video]Press Pass - 2/16/20

Get the latest in sports from local experts here!

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube TV drops Fox Sports North, just in time to miss baseball season

YouTube TV said Thursday that it will drop Fox Regional Sports Networks — including FSN, which broadcasts Twins games — after failing to reach a new deal...
bizjournals Also reported by •azcentral.comThe Wrap9to5GoogleWebProNewsUSATODAY.comengadget

Giannis, Bucks capturing large audiences this season on regional sports network

The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not only packing Fiserv Forum this season but also posting their highest television ratings in...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

CBarrows

Chris Barrows🎲 dharmalager on BGG I've seen this battle before. There is usually an amicable end. https://t.co/UPPF7aJAJ1 59 minutes ago

KSNTNews

KSNT News WATCHING SPORTS: YouTube TV will no longer offer FOX Regional sports networks as they have been unable to reach an… https://t.co/ZJGkxCODaY 1 hour ago

royfe

royfe YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29th https://t.co/pArUAhGbkA #watchmarquee 2 hours ago

MitchellDStein1

the artist, Mitchell Dewain Stein Cord Cutters News, LLC: YouTube TV is Losing Sinclair Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks. https://t.co/xGqaoNnWDK via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

ChilisChaz

Aaron Bovaird RT @AnthonyDiPiero7: We still have cable because I'm weird and I will not watch live sports with any type of delay...but YouTube TV losing… 6 hours ago

Danzo_Strife

Danny Truong RT @dkatzmaier: The good news for YouTube TV subscribers bummed about losing Fox’s regional sports stations (and their favorite teams’ game… 10 hours ago

dkatzmaier

David Katzmaier The good news for YouTube TV subscribers bummed about losing Fox’s regional sports stations (and their favorite tea… https://t.co/mi0KjDuNr1 11 hours ago

Bufinipinoy

Jim Paras YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29th https://t.co/z7AqE5VNh5 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.