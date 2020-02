Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lady Gaga is back with a new single, “Stupid Love,” which will be officially available tomorrow, February 28. While fans need to wait until tomorrow to see the new music video, the pop star shared a teaser today that revealed the clip was shot entirely with an iPhone.



more…



The post Lady Gaga teases her new music video entirely filmed on iPhone appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article