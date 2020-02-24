The Dow Jones drops nearly 1200 points as coronavirus fears batter stock markets
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1200 points today to close at 25,766.64, marking the single worst week for the index since 2011. The Nasdaq stock market fell over 400 points. Behind the collapse was a growing realization that COVID-19, the coronavirus strain sweeping across the globe, has indeed landed on U.S. shores and will […]
Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
The Dow Jones Industrials shed 800 points on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a...