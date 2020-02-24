Global  

The Dow Jones drops nearly 1200 points as coronavirus fears batter stock markets

TechCrunch Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1200 points today to close at 25,766.64, marking the single worst week for the index since 2011. The Nasdaq stock market fell over 400 points. Behind the collapse was a growing realization that COVID-19, the coronavirus strain sweeping across the globe, has indeed landed on U.S. shores and will […]
News video: Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis 01:56

 Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus fears wipe £200bn off FTSE [Video]Coronavirus fears wipe £200bn off FTSE

Investors lick their wounds following a week when stock markets woke up to the potential hazards from the coronavirus crisis.

Dow Lost 4,000 Points This Week [Video]Dow Lost 4,000 Points This Week

European stocks fall again on coronavirus fears

European stock markets clawed back some of the big losses felt on Monday but fell again later on Tuesday. A surge of new cases of coronavirus, particularly in...
Dow sheds 800 points as pandemic fears grip Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrials shed 800 points on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a...
