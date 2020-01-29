Global  

Facebook sues analytics firm that stole user data through third-party apps

engadget Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook has filed a federal lawsuit against a company called OneAudience, accusing it of stealing the personal information of its users. According to Facebook's announcement, OneAudience paid third-party developers to install a malicious software de...
