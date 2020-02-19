Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon is currently offering the hardcover edition of Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie for* $115.79 shipped*. Originally retailing for $250, it still fetches as much as $225 at retailers like Barnes & Noble. More recently, we’ve seen it sell for around $180 or so at Amazon, with today’s offer being the best we’ve seen in over 6-months. Any big Star Wars fan knows of Ralph McQuarrie’s influence over a galaxy far, far away. This book is filled 800-pages of highly-detailed artwork, conceptual paintings, storyboards, and so much more. If you love Star Wars, then it’s a must-have for your collection. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 265 customers.



more…



The post This 800-page Star Wars Ralph McQuarrie art book is down to $116 (Reg. $180+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

