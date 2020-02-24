Pete Buttigieg is canvassing his Twitter followers ahead of Super Tuesday

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images



The Pete Buttigieg campaign is deploying any army of Twitter volunteers to “digitally door-knock” likely supporters ahead of the important Super Tuesday primaries next week, two members of the Buttigieg campaign told The Verge. It’s just one way that 2020 presidential campaigns are leveraging social media in new and aggressive ways ahead of the primary contest.



As part of its efforts to get out the vote, the Buttigieg campaign has amassed roughly 200 total volunteers, spread across every Super Tuesday state and territory, to contact likely Pete supporters over Twitter. Those volunteers will reach out to a set of the @PeteforAmerica Twitter account’s over 66,000 followers, organized by the state listed in their Twitter profile.



