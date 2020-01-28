Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year

Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this yearApple is planning to release a new iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad later this year, according to The Information. The new accessory is likely going to release alongside the next version of the iPad Pro, said The Information’s source.

Adding a trackpad to an iPad keyboard would be yet another move from Apple to bring functionality typically associated with a laptop to the company’s popular tablet line. iPadOS already has mouse support, but it’s an extension of the iPad’s AssistiveTouch technology and you have to dig into the accessibility menu to turn it on. And the on-screen mouse pointer isn’t the usual little black arrow you might be used to on your computer — it’s a big, semi-opaque circle that has a dot in the middle.

"iPadOS..."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple iPad turns 10 today [Video]Apple iPad turns 10 today

Apple iPad turns 10 today

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Still no MacBook touchscreens. But Apple might make an iPad keyboard with a trackpad.

If you have an iPad, it might basically be a MacBook by the end of 2020. A new report from The Information indicates Apple plans on blurring the lines between...
Mashable Also reported by •9to5Mac

Apple reportedly plans to release an iPad keyboard this year with a built-in trackpad, moving it one step closer to a true laptop alternative (AAPL)

Apple reportedly plans to release an iPad keyboard this year with a built-in trackpad, moving it one step closer to a true laptop alternative (AAPL)· Apple is planning to release an iPad keyboard later this year with a built-in trackpad, according to The Information. · The built-in track pad would bring...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

talisonmaik

Talison RT @verge: Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year https://t.co/BWg2OYNKiQ https://t.co/mZETgDnrua 2 minutes ago

ryankage

KageOG Now this would be nice. been wanting a track pad for a while on iPad. Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard w… https://t.co/mxK8IayUQZ 22 minutes ago

mruncieman

Mike Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year: https://t.co/3ehqb8sxFF 24 minutes ago

sanchezjla

José Sánchez Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year https://t.co/1tgMolT058 https://t.co/jIOu2MC84y 43 minutes ago

mrapptech

Morning Tech Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year https://t.co/fKaktuaIbH 1 hour ago

tsairox

Tsai Rox Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year https://t.co/xQIXMnDnwa https://t.co/7QcqPjwhqL 1 hour ago

RaidGadgets

R∆HUL ! Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year https://t.co/rgaZRtPfh2 https://t.co/ViVlkZ5Ycl 2 hours ago

Figin_jose_josp

Figin Jose Joseph Apple reportedly releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad later this year https://t.co/hePiwWviGi https://t.co/mXXpNYXGI5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.