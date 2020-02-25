Some Uber drivers are refusing to pick up airport passengers because of coronavirus fears (UBER)
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · Some Uber drivers, anxious about the coronavirus outbreak, say they've taking matters into their own hands to avoid exposure to the illness.
· On web forums and in interviews with Business Insider, drivers said they're avoiding picking up passengers from airports, cutting down their hours, and cleaning their cars more...
· On Friday evening, ridesharing company Uber sent drivers a memo offering guidance to workers as the novel coronavirus spreads across the world and the US.
