OnlyFans says it wasn’t hacked after hundreds of performers’ videos leak online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image: Alex Castro / The Verge



More than 1.6TB worth of videos and images from OnlyFans has been leaked online. The data dump appears to be primarily comprised of women’s accounts, specifically those who use the site to share pornographic images.



OnlyFans claims it’s not due to a hack, though. Steve Pym, OnlyFans’ marketing chief, said on Twitter that the company has “found no evidence of any breach of our systems” and that the leaked files appear to “be curated from multiple sources, including other social media applications.” The statement was first reported by Motherboard. OnlyFans did not respond to The Verge’s request for comment.



"OnlyFans may not have been hacked, but its content evidently isn’t secure"



OnlyFans allows influencers, models, public figures, and... Image: Alex Castro / The VergeMore than 1.6TB worth of videos and images from OnlyFans has been leaked online. The data dump appears to be primarily comprised of women’s accounts, specifically those who use the site to share pornographic images.OnlyFans claims it’s not due to a hack, though. Steve Pym, OnlyFans’ marketing chief, said on Twitter that the company has “found no evidence of any breach of our systems” and that the leaked files appear to “be curated from multiple sources, including other social media applications.” The statement was first reported by Motherboard. OnlyFans did not respond to The Verge’s request for comment."OnlyFans may not have been hacked, but its content evidently isn’t secure"OnlyFans allows influencers, models, public figures, and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this