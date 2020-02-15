Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus, as growing concerns about the economic impact of the global outbreak drove Wall Street to tumble for a sixth straight day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business [Video]Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business

REUTERS/Erin Scott Like many companies, Facebook's business has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Its supply chain for hardware has been disrupted, and it cancelled a conference it was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook just canceled its F8 developer conference because of coronavirus

Facebook today announced the cancellation of its annual F8 developer conference due to fears over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The annual conference was...
The Next Web

Will Apple cancel WWDC 2020 due to coronavirus?

Mobile World Congress was one of the first major international events canceled this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. Now as the virus continues to spread,...
9to5Mac Also reported by •bizjournalsThe VergeSeekingAlphaReutersWorldNewsWebProNewsTechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Digital_dis

Digital Discovery Facebook cancels F8 developer conference due to coronavirus https://t.co/In1W778GcN https://t.co/4wmRXvu7vs 2 minutes ago

speciaaliraahe

Speciaali Raahe Facebook cancels F8 developer conference due to coronavirus https://t.co/6tTPROkect https://t.co/tmDzA6DDUd 2 minutes ago

lfullmann

Lipe RT @ReutersWorld: Facebook cancels annual developer conference amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/YB550qumOr https://t.co/z7AXPbAWzE 2 minutes ago

ReutersWorld

Reuters World Facebook cancels annual developer conference amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/YB550qumOr https://t.co/z7AXPbAWzE 4 minutes ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus https://t.co/2RykHtX7kw 4 minutes ago

ben2marketer

Benny Facebook cancels F8 developer conference due to coronavirus https://t.co/TnhTHWVXFE https://t.co/sLOEBg7Qw9 4 minutes ago

AishaJumaan

Aisha RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Facebook cancels its annual developer conference amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/KbWvBcsM1A 11 minutes ago

tophatsecurity1

Tophat Security RT @CNET: BREAKING: Facebook cancels its annual F8 conference due to coronavirus concerns from @QWongSJ https://t.co/LW2GaklnB3 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.