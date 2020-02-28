Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist
Friday, 28 February 2020 () A day after Microsoft preannounced lower revenues due to the coronavirus impact, Dell Technologies sidestepped the same question.
Dell said its fiscal 2021 guidance of between $91.8 billion to $94.8 billion in revenue does not include any impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at all, though executives did say they expect first-quarter revenues to be “negatively impacted,” especially in China. (Dell reported fiscal 2020 revenues of $92.2 billion. The company’s 2020 fiscal year ended on January 31, 2020.)
Dell's guidance for fiscal 2021 and its risk factors, including the CPU shortages and coronavirus risks.