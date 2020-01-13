Global  

WeWork’s fall is so wild that it’s getting a second TV series, this one for Apple

The Verge Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WeWork’s fall is so wild that it’s getting a second TV series, this one for AppleIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

WeWork was 2019’s soap opera of a company, and its story was so wild that it will be the focus of a second TV series, Variety reports.

The second series will be developed by Apple and the showrunner of Apple TV Plus series Little America, according to Variety. (Disclosure: Little America is adapted from a series by Epic Magazine, which is owned by Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.) The series will be based on David Brown’s WeCrashed podcast from the podcast network Wondery.

"WeWork’s story should make for good TV"

Variety’s report doesn’t indicate when the series might be released. But if or when it does, WeWork’s story should make for good TV.

Last summer, WeWork was gearing up for massive initial public offering. Shortly after its...
