Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad?

Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad?

9to5Mac Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Earlier today, a report from The Information explained that Apple will release a new Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro with a trackpad. This would be the first time that Apple has added a trackpad to the Smart Keyboard, and there are a few interesting things worth noting here.

more…

The post Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Highlights of the CES tech show so far [Video]Highlights of the CES tech show so far

The world’s largest technology show opens its doors on Tuesday, but a number of eye-catching new gadget announcements have already been confirmed. From concept cars to home assistance robots and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple's keyboard cover for the next iPad Pro could add a trackpad

With the launch of iPadOS, Apple's tablet has become more of a conventional computing device than ever. As such, it makes sense that the line between iPad Pro...
engadget

Apple to Release iPad Pro Smart Keyboard With Trackpad in 2020

Apple is working on an iPad keyboard that includes a built-in trackpad, reports The Information, citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans. Apple has...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? - https://t.co/Zjw9nvcWUs 4 minutes ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? https://t.co/4ibH0rYWH4 https://t.co/hYvQSYEh6b 8 minutes ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/a3maBWl2gc Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a builtin trackpad? @iphonefirmware https://t.co/wExOE2gTzL 16 minutes ago

Jae_mitnae

Wein RT @9to5mac: Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? https://t.co/HmNOcnMbxN by @ChanceHMiller https://… 26 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? https://t.co/iHnBqDDUvT https://t.co/N0qzgOD67H 53 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? https://t.co/yq3PDsgZfr https://t.co/qhMvzFaMk0 53 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Poll: Would you use a Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad? https://t.co/HmNOcnMbxN by… https://t.co/7CbYsDCuBi 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.