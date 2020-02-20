Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
Another one bites the dust: Facebook called off this year’s F8 developer conference due to “growing concerns” over novel coronavirus. Scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, Calif., the in-person component […]
Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...
· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the... Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com •bizjournals
