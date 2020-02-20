Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

geek.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus ConcernsFacebook cancels F8 2020 due to coronavirus (via Facebook)

Another one bites the dust: Facebook called off this year’s F8 developer conference due to “growing concerns” over novel coronavirus. Scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, Calif., the in-person component […]

The post Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials monitor 11 people amid coronavirus concerns [Video]Officials monitor 11 people amid coronavirus concerns

Officials monitor 11 people amid coronavirus concerns

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:36Published

Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns [Video]Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns

Facebook announced Thursday that it has canceled its upcoming F8 developers conference in May amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus. (2-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sony and Facebook withdraw from GDC due to coronavirus concerns

Mobile World Congress 2020 isn't the only trade show affected by COVID-19, otherwise known as the new coronavirus disease. Facebook has just announced that it...
engadget Also reported by •HinduUSATODAY.comThe WrapBusiness InsiderbizjournalsWorldNewsReuters India

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the...
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournals

Tweets about this

JobExpressUK

The Turing Effect Facebook cancels F8 conference over coronavirus fears https://t.co/5agb0CztUy Michael Cogley 7 minutes ago

telebusiness

Telegraph Business RT @TelegraphTech: Facebook cancels F8 developer conference over #coronavirus fears https://t.co/ahV99GXFWI #CoronavirusOutbreak 18 minutes ago

A51FR3D

Asif Facebook cancels F8 conference over coronavirus fears https://t.co/IW057NT8fL https://t.co/R2bNjyujzt 19 minutes ago

TelegraphTech

Telegraph Technology Intelligence Facebook cancels F8 developer conference over #coronavirus fears https://t.co/ahV99GXFWI #CoronavirusOutbreak 19 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Facebook cancels F8 conference over coronavirus fears https://t.co/nspvbg8GWB https://t.co/8skDQjdfGi 24 minutes ago

GameConsultancy

Game Consultant Facebook cancels F8 conference over "growing concerns" around coronavirus https://t.co/a8tHe5263D https://t.co/MxRvzTqx2q 28 minutes ago

technofactr

AV RT @geekdotcom: Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/y2EqUqv7pC https://t.co/k49jm9XdB2 28 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/y2EqUqv7pC https://t.co/k49jm9XdB2 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.