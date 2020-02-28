Global  

Upscaling Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Using Topaz Video Enhance AI

ExtremeTech Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Upscaling Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Using Topaz Video Enhance AIParamount may have left DS9 behind, but new AI tools are giving ordinary users access to impressive image upscaling capabilities. As of today, you can do for yourself what Paramount isn't willing to pay for.

The post Upscaling Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Using Topaz Video Enhance AI appeared first on ExtremeTech.
