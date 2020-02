Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Larian Studios is best known for its Divinity: Original Sin titles. These beloved games successfully blend classic computer RPG mechanics with modern-day presentation and gameplay. Many praise them as spiritual successors of the […]



The post Return of the King: An Interview With ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ Producer David Walgrave appeared first on Geek.com. Larian Studios is best known for its Divinity: Original Sin titles. These beloved games successfully blend classic computer RPG mechanics with modern-day presentation and gameplay. Many praise them as spiritual successors of the […]The post Return of the King: An Interview With ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ Producer David Walgrave appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article