Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh *$5* movie sale following yesterday’s big Pixar event (which is still live). This time around, you’ll find discounts on action and thriller titles. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.



more…



The post Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

