‏ً @hupreme @sbc_tips Kurt has under 100K on youtube and Ninja is the most popular streamer in the world 14 hours ago penis man Ninja is on Mixer! Ninja is the one of the world's most popular gamers. A former professional Halo pro turned full… https://t.co/wQxaAwoMKr 22 hours ago UnbFacts Ninja, the world’s most popular gamer, details his ideal equipment setup for streaming — from the best headphones t… https://t.co/bYyWcPcElz 4 days ago Mashomane 🇺🇲🇰🇪🇿🇦 RT @SAI: Ninja, the world's most popular gamer, details his ideal equipment setup for streaming — from the best headphones to computer spec… 4 days ago Business Insider Tech Ninja, the world's most popular gamer, details his ideal equipment setup for streaming — from the best headphones t… https://t.co/3BQZmGCg7Q 4 days ago NintendoJerk Ninja, the world's most popular gamer, makes millions each year from streaming — here's the equipment he recommends… https://t.co/n0kIFJ7JkP 6 days ago tricks (wholesome-chan) 🦾 Ninja is on Mixer! Ninja is one of the world's most popular gamers. A former professional Halo pro ... 6 days ago Business Insider Prime Ninja, the world's most popular gamer, makes millions each year from streaming — here's the equipment he recommends… https://t.co/eCeEdXXUi6 1 week ago