9to5Toys Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for *$37.12 shipped*. Price will automatically appear in the cart. Regularly $60, this is one of the most notable prices we have tracked on this one outside of a limited $35 offer during the holidays and a recent $37 digital deal on PSN. This one is currently selling for $50 at Walmart. Another epic from director Hideo Kojima, players take on the role of a porter by the name of Sam Bridges in a post apocalyptic world like no other we have seen before. You can expect a mind-boggling story in combination with a completely unique style of gameplay and intersting multiplayer aspects (no PS Plus required). Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11, The Outer Worlds, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Days Gone, Super Monkey Ball, Dragon Quest XI S, DRAGON BALL FighterZ, and many more.

The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $37, Sekiro $28.50, Days Gone $19, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
