Outfit your door with Schlage’s Z-Wave Plus Smart Lock at $167 (Reg. $200)

9to5Toys Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Amazon currently offers the Schlage Connect BE469ZP Z-Wave Plus Smart Deadbolt (2019 version) in Satin Nickel for *$166.98 shipped*. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is good for an over $33 discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the third-best discount to date. Leveraging Z-Wave Plus connectivity, Schlage’s Connect deadbolt can be integrated with your smart home for voice control, automation, and more. It also features a touchscreen number pad, offering an additional way to enjoy keyless entry. Rated 4.1/5 stars. more…

