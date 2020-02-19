Apple is still selling the iPhone XR from 2018 for $600 — here's how it compares to the 2019 $700 iPhone 11 (AAPL)
Friday, 28 February 2020 () · Apple's iPhone 11 from 2019 is essentially a newer version of the 2018 iPhone XR.
· While both iPhones look nearly identical, Apple made 10 major changes to the iPhone XR to create the iPhone 11.
· The biggest changes are in the cameras and the chips.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Billionaire Warren Buffett Ditches His Flip Phone for an iPhone The 89-year-old investor was previously known for his usage of the older device. Buffett, who recently used a Samsung Haven, says his flip phone is "permanently gone." He now has an iPhone 11, which makes sense considering his 5.6...