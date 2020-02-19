HP Targeting, Inc. Apple is still selling the iPhone XR from 2018 for $600 — here's how it compares to the 2019 $700 iPhone 11 (AAPL)… https://t.co/x0cet3Wn2Z 46 minutes ago Winson Tang Apple is still selling the iPhone XR from 2018 for $600 — here's how it compares to the 2019 $700 iPhone 11 (AAPL)… https://t.co/aES6xZ2REd 46 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Apple is still selling 2018's iPhone XR for $600 — here's how it compares to the 2019 $700 iPhone 11 (AAPL)… https://t.co/HyWY7DpAnp 46 minutes ago Principal-IT Apple is still selling the iPhone XR from 2018 for $600 — here's how it compares to the 2019 $700 iPhone 11 (AAPL)… https://t.co/EEoawqTYSj 46 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Apple is still selling 2018's iPhone XR for $600 — here's how it compares to the 2019 $700 iPhon… https://t.co/PyiGnFvux8 48 minutes ago ً RT @BookmarkedKatie: @FoxyLeonie @cait_duffy The annoying thing is we made the billionaires. Amazon guy could still be selling out of his g… 2 hours ago Katie 📚📝 @FoxyLeonie @cait_duffy The annoying thing is we made the billionaires. Amazon guy could still be selling out of hi… https://t.co/JB5fOoNM4g 2 hours ago Gadgets Plug 🖥💻📱⌚️🔌🛒 RT @realschoolboyjr: Brand new Apple iPhone 7plus in different colors still available and now selling for; 32gb-120k 128gb-135k Order for y… 4 hours ago