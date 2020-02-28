Global  

Twitter verified a fake congressional candidate created by a teenager

engadget Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Andrew Walz isn't a real person. A high school student from upstate New York created the fake congressional candidate -- complete with website, AI-generated photograph and Twitter account -- to test the social media platform's verification system. Ac...
