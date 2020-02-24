Global  

9to5Mac Happy Hour 266: iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Trackpad, ARM Macs, HomeKit routers

9to5Mac Friday, 28 February 2020
Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest report that Apple is planning to release an iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with a trackpad, new Powerbeats4 leaks, the latest Ming-Chi Kuo prediction on Macs dropping Intel, HomeKit routers, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

