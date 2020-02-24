Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest report that Apple is planning to release an iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with a trackpad, new Powerbeats4 leaks, the latest Ming-Chi Kuo prediction on Macs dropping Intel, HomeKit routers, and much more.



9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.



*Sponsored by Hyper: *Preorder the new HyperDrive GEN2: Next Generation USB-C Hub for $59 (40% off the expected retail price). Enter the Mac Pro Giveaway.



*Sponsored by Zapier:*Right now through the end of the month, try Zapier free by going to our special link Zapier.com/HAPPYHOUR



*Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs:* Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-02-28-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 266: iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Trackpad, ARM Macs, HomeKit routers appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

