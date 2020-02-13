Our favorite LEGO Ideas from February: Spirited Away, Wild West Town, and more
Friday, 28 February 2020 () With February just about in the books, we’ll be taking a look back at our favorite LEGO Ideas creations over the past month. Highlighted by a brick-built rendition of an iconic Studio Ghibli film, we’re also seeing a unique Wild West build as well as a highly-detailed windmill creation. Hit the jump for the best LEGO Ideas projects of the month.
more…
The post Our favorite LEGO Ideas from February: Spirited Away, Wild West Town, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
The best stories are inspired by real adventures. Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild. #AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY.
To celebrate the..