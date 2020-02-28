Global  

The Cheapest And Fastest Raspberry Pi 4 Now Offers 2GB RAM At $35

Fossbytes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Celebrating the eighth birthday of Raspberry Pi, Eben Upton, founder & CEO of Raspberry Pi Ltd., came up with a big announcement for all the single board computer lovers. Last year, Raspberry Pi released the Pi 4 model with cost reaching up to $55 for the first time. But, the latest revised pricing of Raspberry […]

The post The Cheapest And Fastest Raspberry Pi 4 Now Offers 2GB RAM At $35 appeared first on Fossbytes.
