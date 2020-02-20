Daily Crunch: Facebook cancels F8 over coronavirus concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus lockdown in China raises mental health concerns Counselling hotlines have been set up in China for those struggling to cope. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:03Published 5 hours ago Sacramento County to Accommodate Voters Amid Coronavirus Concerns With the recent novel coronavirus cases, voting centers are preparing protocols for the rush of voters coming on Super Tuesday. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:38Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sony and Facebook withdraw from GDC due to coronavirus concerns Mobile World Congress 2020 isn't the only trade show affected by COVID-19, otherwise known as the new coronavirus disease. Facebook has just announced that it...

engadget 1 week ago



Daily Crunch: Coronavirus causes likely PC shipment decline The coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the tech industry, Facebook’s Libra Association signs up a new partner and short-form video service Quibi is...

TechCrunch 1 week ago



