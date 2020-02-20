Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Daily Crunch: Facebook cancels F8 over coronavirus concerns

Daily Crunch: Facebook cancels F8 over coronavirus concerns

TechCrunch Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears prompt even more event cancellations, controversial facial recognition software is being used widely and DocuSign acquires Seal Software. Here’s your Daily Crunch for February 28, 2020. 1. Facebook cancels F8 conference, citing coronavirus concerns Facebook has confirmed that it has canceled its annual F8 developers conference over growing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus lockdown in China raises mental health concerns [Video]Coronavirus lockdown in China raises mental health concerns

Counselling hotlines have been set up in China for those struggling to cope.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

Sacramento County to Accommodate Voters Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Sacramento County to Accommodate Voters Amid Coronavirus Concerns

With the recent novel coronavirus cases, voting centers are preparing protocols for the rush of voters coming on Super Tuesday.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sony and Facebook withdraw from GDC due to coronavirus concerns

Mobile World Congress 2020 isn't the only trade show affected by COVID-19, otherwise known as the new coronavirus disease. Facebook has just announced that it...
engadget

Daily Crunch: Coronavirus causes likely PC shipment decline

The coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the tech industry, Facebook’s Libra Association signs up a new partner and short-form video service Quibi is...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.