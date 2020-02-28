VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images



Four and a half years after the Volkswagen Dieselgate broke, the company is still facing scrutiny on two continents. In its home country Germany on Friday, the Volkswagen Group agreed to pay a settlement of nearly $1 billion to hundreds of thousands of owners who argued their cars lost value after the scandal. The same day, Porsche’s offices were raided again by German police in an effort to uncover new evidence about Dieselgate.



On top of that, in America, Volkswagen has spent the last week defending itself in court against owners who declined to be a part of the automaker’s multibillion-dollar Dieselgate settlement.



All of this shows that Volkswagen is still very much dealing with the fallout of Dieselgate, despite spending the years... Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty ImagesFour and a half years after the Volkswagen Dieselgate broke, the company is still facing scrutiny on two continents. In its home country Germany on Friday, the Volkswagen Group agreed to pay a settlement of nearly $1 billion to hundreds of thousands of owners who argued their cars lost value after the scandal. The same day, Porsche’s offices were raided again by German police in an effort to uncover new evidence about Dieselgate.On top of that, in America, Volkswagen has spent the last week defending itself in court against owners who declined to be a part of the automaker’s multibillion-dollar Dieselgate settlement.All of this shows that Volkswagen is still very much dealing with the fallout of Dieselgate, despite spending the years... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers Five years after the Volkswagen emissions scandal began, the automaker has reached a settlement with Germany's consumer federation. The amount is a fraction of...

Deutsche Welle 6 hours ago





Tweets about this Verge Transportation VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/gCUAjHaRXv https://t.co/a7S53G7UBX 17 minutes ago Verge Transportation VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/gCUAjHaRXv https://t.co/vKtxbmDfGe 17 minutes ago Boyd Digital VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/pIobCVEjMy 21 minutes ago Tech Rendezvous VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/vFa0v0I8gz https://t.co/G7G5AKdMzf 21 minutes ago EmpireDynamic ADX Hot new story VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/U5BQoaHL2L #tech… https://t.co/DioBMcOoYV 29 minutes ago Tech Power News VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/NvOTgmlTjX 31 minutes ago Dirk Strauss VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/YdrlSzpoI4 31 minutes ago Juank VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped https://t.co/PMl2RDniFt https://t.co/h5uPtkMySt 32 minutes ago