VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stopped

The Verge Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
VW settlement and Porsche raid show Dieselgate fallout hasn’t stoppedPhoto by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Four and a half years after the Volkswagen Dieselgate broke, the company is still facing scrutiny on two continents. In its home country Germany on Friday, the Volkswagen Group agreed to pay a settlement of nearly $1 billion to hundreds of thousands of owners who argued their cars lost value after the scandal. The same day, Porsche’s offices were raided again by German police in an effort to uncover new evidence about Dieselgate.

On top of that, in America, Volkswagen has spent the last week defending itself in court against owners who declined to be a part of the automaker’s multibillion-dollar Dieselgate settlement.

All of this shows that Volkswagen is still very much dealing with the fallout of Dieselgate, despite spending the years...
Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers

Five years after the Volkswagen emissions scandal began, the automaker has reached a settlement with Germany's consumer federation. The amount is a fraction of...
Deutsche Welle


