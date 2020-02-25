Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

VUDU is currently offering the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K for *$49.99*. This is down from its list price of $80 at iTunes, is $5 above our last mention, and is the best available. For comparison, buying the 4K Blu-ray bundle on Amazon would set you back nearly $150. This film bundle includes every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR to playback on VUDU, iTunes, Amazon Prime, and more once you set up Movies Anywhere. If you’re a Hogwarts fan, then this collection is a must-have whether you’ve seen all the movies or have missed a few. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands. Head below for even more movie deals.



more…



The post Own every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR for $50 (Reg. $80), plus more from $1 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

