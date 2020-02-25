Own every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR for $50 (Reg. $80), plus more from $1
Friday, 28 February 2020 () VUDU is currently offering the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K for *$49.99*. This is down from its list price of $80 at iTunes, is $5 above our last mention, and is the best available. For comparison, buying the 4K Blu-ray bundle on Amazon would set you back nearly $150. This film bundle includes every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR to playback on VUDU, iTunes, Amazon Prime, and more once you set up Movies Anywhere. If you’re a Hogwarts fan, then this collection is a must-have whether you’ve seen all the movies or have missed a few. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands. Head below for even more movie deals.
more…
The post Own every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR for $50 (Reg. $80), plus more from $1 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
From late-night cartoons to big-screen productions, the muggles have run amok in these Harry Potter parodies. For this list, we’ve gathered the funniest, cleverest and most popular parodies centred on the “Harry Potter” film series.