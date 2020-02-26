Global  

GDC and San Francisco's tourism industry association gave gaming conference attendees incomplete and outdated virus updates as big companies pulled out

Business Insider Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
GDC and San Francisco's tourism industry association gave gaming conference attendees incomplete and outdated virus updates as big companies pulled out· San Francisco's main tourism industry group told attendees of the Game Developers Conference that the health department says "the risk to the general public is low" – the actual quote is "the risk to the general public is currently low, the global picture is changing rapidly." 
