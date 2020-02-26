Global  

Elon Musk says the US's F-35 stealth jet 'would have no chance' against a 'drone fighter plane'

Business Insider Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Elon Musk says the US's F-35 stealth jet 'would have no chance' against a 'drone fighter plane'· Elon Musk said the US military's vaunted F-35 stealth jet "would have no chance" against a drone piloted by a human.
· "The competitor should be a drone fighter plane that's remote controlled by a human, but with its maneuvers augmented by autonomy," Musk tweeted on Friday.
· "It's not that I want the future to be this,...
