Converse takes an *extra 30% off* select styles with code *SPRING30* at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers with the Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal style that’s marked down to just *$28*. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $40. They’re available in several color options and are gender neutral, which means men or women can style them. These shoes will be a staple in your wardrobe for casual outings and pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or leggings alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump. more… The post Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off select styles of sneakers, boots, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Blend Extra: Spread Kindness and "Share-a-Pair" Imagine trying to get through winter without a good pair of shoes on your feet. This is the harsh reality for Milwaukee’s homeless or less fortunate. Joining us to discuss a simple and meaningful way.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:01Published 3 weeks ago Blend Extra: Spread Kindness and "Share-a-Pair" Imagine trying to get through winter without a good pair of shoes on your feet. This is the harsh reality for Milwaukee’s homeless or less fortunate. Joining us to discuss a simple and meaningful way.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:00Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, more Boost your next workout with the Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale that’s offering* up to 60% off* select styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on...

9to5Toys 11 hours ago



PUMA’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase, 2-days only PUMA Two-Day Flash Sale that’s offering* up to 50% off* select styles and an* extra 20% off* your purchase with promo code *HOT20* at checkout. Customers...

9to5Toys 9 hours ago





Tweets about this