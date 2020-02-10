Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off select styles of sneakers, boots, more

Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off select styles of sneakers, boots, more

9to5Toys Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Converse takes an *extra 30% off* select styles with code *SPRING30* at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers with the Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal style that’s marked down to just *$28*. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $40. They’re available in several color options and are gender neutral, which means men or women can style them. These shoes will be a staple in your wardrobe for casual outings and pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or leggings alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

more…

The post Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off select styles of sneakers, boots, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: Spread Kindness and "Share-a-Pair" [Video]Blend Extra: Spread Kindness and "Share-a-Pair"

Imagine trying to get through winter without a good pair of shoes on your feet. This is the harsh reality for Milwaukee’s homeless or less fortunate. Joining us to discuss a simple and meaningful way..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:01Published

Blend Extra: Spread Kindness and 'Share-a-Pair' [Video]Blend Extra: Spread Kindness and "Share-a-Pair"

Imagine trying to get through winter without a good pair of shoes on your feet. This is the harsh reality for Milwaukee’s homeless or less fortunate. Joining us to discuss a simple and meaningful way..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, more

Boost your next workout with the Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale that’s offering* up to 60% off* select styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on...
9to5Toys

PUMA’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase, 2-days only

PUMA Two-Day Flash Sale that’s offering* up to 50% off* select styles and an* extra 20% off* your purchase with promo code *HOT20* at checkout. Customers...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.