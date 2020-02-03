Global  

[Update: $200M fine proposed] FCC investigation finds wireless carriers broke federal law by selling user location data

9to5Mac Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Just about a year ago, it came to light just how easy it was to buy the real-time location data of US wireless customers via lax carrier standards, shady third-parties, and bounty hunters. Now after an “extensive investigation” the FCC has declared that “one or more wireless carriers apparently violated federal law.”

FCC votes to propose fining U.S. wireless carriers more than $200 million over consumer location data

The Federal Communications Commission confirmed it voted to propose fining four major U.S. wireless carriers over $200 million for failing to protect consumers...
Reuters

FCC proposes fining U.S. wireless carriers more than $200 mln over consumer location data

The Federal Communications Commission confirmed on Friday it voted to propose fining four major U.S. wireless carriers more than $200 million for failing to...
Reuters

