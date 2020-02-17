Global  

Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

Japan Today Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Facebook Inc will cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus over growing concerns about the economic impact of the global outbreak. Facebook's F8 conference,…
News video: Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

Coronavirus bursts Big Tech’s bubble

Virus enthusiasts from all over the world converged in San Francisco this week for America's largest security event: RSA Conference 2020. Before it began,...
engadget

Facebook cancels annual conference over coronavirus fears

Facebook has cancelled its annual F8 developer conference because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph


