Facebook removes Discover tab in Messenger to simplify chat



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch out for a 'is this you?' Facebook message If you get a message from a Facebook friend with video link asking, “Is this you?”, do not click on the link until you check things out. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:32Published on January 12, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook Messenger just got a cleaner design by killing Discover and chatbots Facebook Messenger is getting a facelift with a simpler, more streamlined design. Granted, we already knew that given the changes were on the way given they were...

The Next Web 6 days ago



Facebook Messenger is getting a much simpler new design Photo by Amelia Krales / The Verge Facebook Messenger is getting even simpler with the removal of the Discover tab, which was an attempt from the social...

The Verge 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this