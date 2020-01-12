Global  

Facebook removes Discover tab in Messenger to simplify chat

engadget Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Facebook removes Discover tab in Messenger to simplify chatDo you spend your days browsing Facebook Messenger's Discover tab for bands, games and chatbots? No? You're not alone -- and Facebook is doing something about it. The social network has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's rolling out a Messenger red...
Facebook Messenger just got a cleaner design by killing Discover and chatbots

Facebook Messenger just got a cleaner design by killing Discover and chatbotsFacebook Messenger is getting a facelift with a simpler, more streamlined design. Granted, we already knew that given the changes were on the way given they were...
The Next Web

Facebook Messenger is getting a much simpler new design

Facebook Messenger is getting a much simpler new designPhoto by Amelia Krales / The Verge Facebook Messenger is getting even simpler with the removal of the Discover tab, which was an attempt from the social...
The Verge

