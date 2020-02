Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In software development, and especially Google’s development cycles, there’s usually a point where the developers “eat their own dogfood” or use their own work, before letting normal users try it. It seems that Google’s long-in-development Fuchsia OS may finally be reaching this “dogfood” stage.



more…



The post Fuchsia Friday: Google is beginning to ‘dogfood’ test Fuchsia OS appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article