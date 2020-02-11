Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising (TWTR)

An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising (TWTR)

Business Insider Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising (TWTR)· Paul Singer, founder of investment firm Elliot Management is planning to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
· Singer is reportedly seeking to push Dorsey out in part because of his time being divided between running Twitter and Square, as well as his stated plans to move to Africa this year.
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO 00:24

 According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Founder/CEO Melisse Shaban Speaks On Virtue Labs [Video]Founder/CEO Melisse Shaban Speaks On Virtue Labs

Melisse Shaban, founder and CEO of Virtue, is a strategist and marketer of innovative retail concepts, primarily in the health and beauty industry. With more than 25 years of experience, she has..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:04Published

How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey [Video]How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey

Can Twitter be saved? In a wide-ranging conversation with TED's Chris Anderson and Whitney Pennington Rodgers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discusses the future of the platform -- acknowledging problems..

Credit: TED     Duration: 25:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billionaire Investor ‘Wants to Oust Twitter CEO’ Jack Dorsey Over His Planned Move to Africa


RIA Nov.

Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack DorseyTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job at the microblogging platform is reportedly at risk, as Elliott Management, a new major stakeholder in the company is looking to...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.