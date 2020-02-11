An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising (TWTR)
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () · Paul Singer, founder of investment firm Elliot Management is planning to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
· Singer is reportedly seeking to push Dorsey out in part because of his time being divided between running Twitter and Square, as well as his stated plans to move to Africa this year.
·...
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.