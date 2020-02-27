Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google celebrates Leap Day with homepage Doodle

Google celebrates Leap Day with homepage Doodle

9to5Google Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Once every four years, we get an extra day in the month of February, which we’ve come to celebrate as Leap Day. Today, Google is celebrating Leap Day 2020 with an animated homepage Doodle.

more…

The post Google celebrates Leap Day with homepage Doodle appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: South Jersey Doctor Reunites With Leap Day Sisters He Delivered 4 Years Apart

South Jersey Doctor Reunites With Leap Day Sisters He Delivered 4 Years Apart 01:10

 Chloe was born on Leap Day in 2012 and Joelle on Leap Day in 2016.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thanks to an Irish Tradition Women Get to Propose on Leap Day [Video]Thanks to an Irish Tradition Women Get to Propose on Leap Day

Leap Day or Bachelor’s Day, is a day when women are allowed to propose to their partner’s free of judgement, according to Irish tradition. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

Don’t Ignore These Super Rare Leap Day Food Deals [Video]Don’t Ignore These Super Rare Leap Day Food Deals

A leap day only comes around every 4 years, so take full advantage of these super rare leap day food deals. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leap Year: Google Doodle jumps to that extra day of 2020

With the year 2020 coming with that one extra day in February, which is known as the Leap Day, Google has marked the special day with a doodle...
Mid-Day Also reported by •9to5Google

Who Won the Last Leap Day in Broadcast Ratings?

Who Won the Last Leap Day in Broadcast Ratings?Saturday is Feb. 29, a.k.a. Leap Day, the holiday (of sorts) that only happens once every four years. That 1,460-day gap means many TV series don’t even make...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

fleming77

Jane Fleming RT @9to5Google: Google celebrates Leap Day with homepage Doodle https://t.co/KCUmsTLIHN by @SkylledDev https://t.co/F5SlhmPjb7 17 minutes ago

BIVASHPRAMANIC1

Global Jobs Live Google Celebrates Leap Day With Doodle https://t.co/z3jccQ6CCP https://t.co/CdzxJzOARf 17 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google celebrates Leap Day with homepage Doodle https://t.co/KCUmsTLIHN by @SkylledDev https://t.co/F5SlhmPjb7 47 minutes ago

blogmnig

BlogMallNigeria.Com.Ng Google Celebrates Leap Day (February 29) With Jumping Doodle https://t.co/aliukQfzfE https://t.co/1WjdPO0Jyz 58 minutes ago

newsumapp

Social Cloud Google celebrates Leap Day 2020 with a fun doodle https://t.co/7w8SD0UkEO https://t.co/PoiyJWJTMW 1 hour ago

Amanv88

Aman Leap Day 2020: Google Celebrates February 29 with Doodle https://t.co/LlEkC5s49f 1 hour ago

sabisabigist

Sabi-Sabi (Google celebrates leap 12 months with doodle) - https://t.co/lRFApYI5XB https://t.co/2ugl2ZdaG3 2 hours ago

banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh Google celebrates leap day with doodle Search engine giant Google is celebrating the leap year date nbsp with an a… https://t.co/pgrmJiPJmd 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.