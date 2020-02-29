Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () · NASA is investigating Boeing after software coding errors jeopardized its Starliner spaceship's crucial test flight.
· One error caused the spaceship's thrusters to fire too early. A second — fixed mid-flight — could have caused a catastrophic crash between two closely maneuvering modules of the spaceship.
· Software...