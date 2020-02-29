Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'

Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'

Business Insider Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'· NASA is investigating Boeing after software coding errors jeopardized its Starliner spaceship's crucial test flight.
· One error caused the spaceship's thrusters to fire too early. A second — fixed mid-flight — could have caused a catastrophic crash between two closely maneuvering modules of the spaceship.
· Software...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

motivationalltd

nhoade RT @motivational4u: Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship ... https://t.co/muTclZj… 27 minutes ago

motivational4u

nhoad Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship ... https://t.co/muTclZjySC 27 minutes ago

CaulCmc49ers84

chris84 caul Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. E... https://t.co/YNShBATeAL via @Yahoo 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. ... https://t.co/IevhI01sfz 2 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/dOP3LjbX5c 2 hours ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeings airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Expe (Morgan McFall-… https://t.co/RnfYKGuKOI 2 hours ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/IHK2ciebP3 3 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/wXECWkZnDx 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.