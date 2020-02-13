Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch

T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch

Business Insider Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch· T-Mobile customers will have a greater chance of connecting to a 5G network with the new Galaxy S20 phones than AT&T and Verizon customers.
· That's because T-Mobile has a long range 5G network compared to AT&T's and Verizon's 5G short-range networks. 
· But the trade-off with longer range 5G networks like T-Mobile's is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket

Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket 02:08

 Marty, a large, googly-eyed robot, has a friendly face and charming name, but a very serious job. He moves slowly through the aisles of this "Stop & Shop" supermarket in White Plains, New York, using cameras, referred to as "image capturing technology", and motion detectors to keep watch over...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Pixel 5 in 2020 [Video]Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published

Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons [Video]Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons

A family-run shoe business started by twin brothers a century ago has celebrated 100 years of trading -  with their identical twin grandsons now at the helm.DB Shoes was founded by Jack and Bill..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 reasons you should stick with your Galaxy S10 instead of buying the new Galaxy S20

5 reasons you should stick with your Galaxy S10 instead of buying the new Galaxy S20· The Galaxy S20 represents one of the biggest leaps in Samsung's phones in years because of new features like 5G connectivity and a smooth 120Hz screen that...
Business Insider

A New Frank Ocean Song Is On The Way But There’s A Catch

A New Frank Ocean Song Is On The Way But There’s A CatchDiehard Frank Ocean fans preordering his “Little Demon” single on vinyl might just be lucking out. Those customers reportedly received an email this week...
SOHH


Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch https://t.co/mQHyqJNzUd 4 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch… https://t.co/qyRm6Nf3xb 12 minutes ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform IAM Platform Curated Tweet: T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but… https://t.co/88WrlxFNX1 16 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch… https://t.co/jPkiciHyfG 22 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch… https://t.co/ALLS6vuYTT 22 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch… https://t.co/NWTutHliUb 22 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there's a catch… https://t.co/z3ZjW2Q1S0 29 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts T-Mobile customers are the most likely to get 5G on their new Galaxy S20 phones — but there’s a catch https://t.co/RQtlw9MiRQ 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.