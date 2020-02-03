Prep for spring with a Greenworks outdoor tool sale at Amazon from $47

Global  

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Greenworks Outdoor Electric Power Tools from *$47* *shipped*. Our favorite is the 20-inch 12A 3-in-1 Plug-in Electric Lawn Mower for *$119.99*. This is down from its regular rate of around $180 and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, only being beaten by a drop to $117 in September of last year and $113 way back in 2017. If you hate dealing with gas and oil when it comes time to mow the lawn, then this is the ticket to cleaner yardwork. Just plug it in and away you go. This mower is multi-function as well, offering the ability to mulch, side-discharge, or bag, giving you versatility while doing yard work Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

