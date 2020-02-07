Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: *B&H’s massive Apple Sale including Mac Pro, Sony 7-inch CarPlay unit $300, VIZIO 65-inch 4K HomeKit + AirPlay 2 UHDTV $250 off, and more…



more…



The post Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Sale, Sony 7-inch CarPlay receiver $300, VIZIO 65-inch 4K HomeKit/AirPlay 2 TV under $500, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

