This is the last week to preorder Samsung’s Galaxy S20

The Verge Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
This is the last week to preorder Samsung's Galaxy S20

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 series of phones will release this coming Friday, March 6th. This leaves you with a whole week to decide whether you want to preorder the S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra.

There’s nothing wrong with waiting for release day before you make a decision. But if you’re already planning on buying one, you’ll get looped into some good preorder incentives if you commit this week.

No matter which retailer you decide to preorder a phone through, running your receipt through the Shop Samsung app on iOS or Android will get you some gift card credit. Samsung will give S20 buyers a $100 voucher to use at its online store. The S20 Plus will net you a $150 gift card, and the S20 Ultra comes with a $200 credit.

The best preorder...
0
