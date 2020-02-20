This is the last week to preorder Samsung’s Galaxy S20

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 series of phones will release this coming Friday, March 6th. This leaves you with a whole week to decide whether you want to preorder the S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra.



There’s nothing wrong with waiting for release day before you make a decision. But if you’re already planning on buying one, you’ll get looped into some good preorder incentives if you commit this week.



No matter which retailer you decide to preorder a phone through, running your receipt through the Shop Samsung app on iOS or Android will get you some gift card credit. Samsung will give S20 buyers a $100 voucher to use at its online store. The S20 Plus will net you a $150 gift card, and the S20 Ultra comes with a $200 credit.



