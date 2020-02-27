Global  

YouTube TV will keep streaming Fox RSNs and YES Network during negotiations with Sinclair

The Verge Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
YouTube TV will keep streaming Fox RSNs and YES Network during negotiations with SinclairSports fans don’t have to worry about their local teams disappearing from YouTube TV after all. Not yet, anyway. Last night, YouTube tweeted that it has agreed to a temporary extension with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which now owns many Fox-branded regional sports networks (RSNs) and the YES Network, to keep those channels in its lineup as the two sides hammer out a longer-term carriage agreement.

Earlier in the week, YouTube TV emailed customers to notify them that the sports networks would likely be leaving the service on February 29th due to stalled talks on a renewal. “This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content,” the company said in a follow-up tweet. “You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to...
