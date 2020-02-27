YouTube TV will keep streaming Fox RSNs and YES Network during negotiations with Sinclair

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sports fans don’t have to worry about their local teams disappearing from YouTube TV after all. Not yet, anyway. Last night, YouTube tweeted that it has agreed to a temporary extension with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which now owns many Fox-branded regional sports networks (RSNs) and the YES Network, to keep those channels in its lineup as the two sides hammer out a longer-term carriage agreement.



