Fox Regional Sports Networks still on YouTube TV after temporary extension

9to5Google Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
On Thursday, YouTube TV announced that it was going to lose Fox Regional Sports Networks over contract disputes with Sinclair. The deadline was today, but a temporary extension sees those channels still available as both parties “work to reach an agreement.”

